Bonham Middle Schooler arrested

The 6th grader was arrested after threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot students
Bonham Middle School
Bonham Middle School(CBS7 News)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students.

School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

ECISD reiterates that serious consequences will follow this sort of threatening language.

