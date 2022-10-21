Bonham Middle Schooler arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students.

School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

ECISD reiterates that serious consequences will follow this sort of threatening language.

