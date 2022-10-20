Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School.

Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks.

Both boys admitted to making the statement, and both were arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

ECISD says again, school and school district leaders will take seriously any mention of school violence; if found to be true, students will be charged criminally as well as receive school discipline.

ECISD would like to thank all students, families, and staff members who report instances like this.

