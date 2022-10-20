Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton files lawsuit Google

The lawsuit was filed in Midland County
Ken Paxton
Ken Paxton(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
Published: Oct. 20, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit in Midland County against Google.

The lawsuit accuses the tech giant of illegally using biometric data, such as the unique characteristics of an individual’s face and voice—without their informed, advance consent.

The lawsuit states that the State of Texas has prohibited companies from capturing Texans’ biometric data for over a decade.

The lawsuit seeks to stop Google from collecting this biometric data and penalize the company less than $25,000 per violation.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

