Miss Cayce’s celebrates 38th season with open house

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s Wonderland sisters and owners, Kathy Harrison and Becky McCraney, celebrate their 38th season with a Fall Open House.

The open house will take place Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at their location at 1012 Andrews Highway, behind Westlake Ace Hardware in Midland.

The public is invited. There will be decorating demonstrations by Round Top owner, Jeff Krause, free gifts with the purchase of the Round Top collection while supplies last, treats, cokes, cookies and Hot Ruby cocktails.

There will also be free giveaways with no purchase necessary. Customers may make $10 donations during the event for a chance to win A Wild About Christmas complete Front Porch decorating set valued at $700.

The set consists of a large animal print Santa and set of packages from the Round Top collection as well as a large teardrop for the front door and a doormat donated by Miss Cayce’s.

The money raised will be donated to The Field’s Edge tiny village for the homeless and their Winter Warming supplies.

As part of Miss Cayce’s Early Bird Tree sale with 25 percent off all trees now through Sunday, October 30, Miss Cayce’s will donate a fully decorated 10 ft. tree for the main lobby at The Field’s Edge.

