Miss Cayce’s celebrates 38th season with open house

Miss Cayce's open house
Miss Cayce's open house(Miss Cayce's)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s Wonderland sisters and owners, Kathy Harrison and Becky McCraney, celebrate their 38th season with a Fall Open House.

The open house will take place Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at their location at 1012 Andrews Highway, behind Westlake Ace Hardware in Midland.

The public is invited. There will be decorating demonstrations by Round Top owner, Jeff Krause, free gifts with the purchase of the Round Top collection while supplies last, treats, cokes, cookies and Hot Ruby cocktails.

There will also be free giveaways with no purchase necessary. Customers may make $10 donations during the event for a chance to win A Wild About Christmas complete Front Porch decorating set valued at $700.

The set consists of a large animal print Santa and set of packages from the Round Top collection as well as a large teardrop for the front door and a doormat donated by Miss Cayce’s.

The money raised will be donated to The Field’s Edge tiny village for the homeless and their Winter Warming supplies.

As part of Miss Cayce’s Early Bird Tree sale with 25 percent off all trees now through Sunday, October 30, Miss Cayce’s will donate a fully decorated 10 ft. tree for the main lobby at The Field’s Edge.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
The accident is still under investigation. (MGN)
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
ECISD LOGO
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

Latest News

The Railroad Commission of Texas logo.
Committee on Environmental Regulation Public Hearing
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Fix West Texas to receive $12,000 grant
Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic
Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault