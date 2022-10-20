Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault

Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County.

Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member. Martinez was then immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

After a review of the circumstances of the arrest, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office declined to accept the charge against Officer Martinez.

Additionally, the Midland Police Department’s Professional Standards Division performed an internal investigation and determined that Officer Martinez’s actions were not in violation of department policy.

