Midland College hosts estate planning seminar for continued legal education.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland College usually holds events for current students, but they also have some for alumni’s and to the general public.

Today, Midland College held an estate planning seminar for professions that require continual legal education.

This seminar had attorney’s, accountants, and certified financial planners give presentations to each other, and to go over ethics and professional responsibilities.

The estate planning event is a collaboration between the Midland College Foundation and the Midland Memorial Foundation.

The seminar is for attorneys, accountants and certified financial planners to receive mandated continuation hours that they have to get every year.

“We put this on for attorney’s and CPA’s and other people in the community to, who are currently working and working with clients who are looking into estate planning, plan to giving that type of thing,” said Rebecca Bell, the Executive Director of the Midland College Foundation.

One of the presenters, Christine Wakeman, is an attorney for Winstead PC in Dallas says this seminar is beneficial because it’s more like a refresher to professionals.

“A joint effort from the college and the foundation to teach state planning professionals continuing legal education and continuing education for accountants in the room help them hone and sharpen their estate planning skills,” said Wakeman.

Some of the topics included basic cybersecurity hygiene, nonprofits and charitable donations, anti-fraud and more.

Wakeman had a presentation on the do’s and don’ts of estate planning for millennials.

The state of Texas requires a certain number of hours for attorneys, accountants, and certified financial planners to complete hours of trainings.

Bell says one of the benefits of this seminar is that it’s held in midland and saves money for those that are required to do it.

Since most of them are held in bigger cities like Austin, Houston and Dallas.

