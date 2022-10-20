Breast Cancer Awareness should be celebrated year around, Gifts of Hope explains

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is the month when awareness is raised about breast cancer and its prevalence in the community.

Due to marketing and branding by breast cancer foundations people around the country are familiar with October and its relationship with the color pink.

Executive Director at Gifts of Hope, Clint Dickson, explains what people should be aware of when it comes to breast cancer.

“It’s a very prevalent cancer, especially in women, most women have about a 1 and 8 chance of getting it, so being mindful of things like early detection, doing annual mammograms, things like that are really important,” Dickson said.

When an individual is battling breast cancer they aren’t just battling in October, but the battle can last months or even years.

Dickson said after countless treatments, surgery and medicine individuals often need strength and support from others.

“We have a support group that meets here called the Young & the Breastless, they meet twice a month here at the house and through their meetings we get to experience just all the ups and downs that they go through,” Dickson said. “The cancer journey doesn’t just set itself aside for one month, its year around.”

Dickson said Gifts of Hope is about addressing all cancers, providing a bridge of support to healing after medicine helping people reclaim their lives and thrive through their journey.

“We would love for people in the community who have been diagnosed with other cancers or have gone through those cancer journeys,” Dickson said. “If they would like to create awareness events, we love to have a conversation about ways that we can be enriching knowledge within the community about different things they should be aware of.”

Gifts of Hope will continue to provide hope for the heart, soul, mind and body of cancer patients.

Anyone battling cancer, and need support, can always drop by Gifts of Hope located at 2006 W Tennessee.

More information about Gifts of Hope can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.