For 64 years Complex Community Federal Credit Union has been preforming “Intentional Acts of Kindness”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of their 64th anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members conducted 64 acts of kindness across the Permian Basin. Team members were dropping off goodies at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, and other organizations that serve West Texas.

“We love that they’re so community-focused because that’s our whole goal to is to honor the people in our community by serving them food, having them come through the food pantry, giving them hygiene weekly, and so we love when other companies are so community focused because we have the same goal of reaching those in our community” Haley Huffty, Transitional Coordinator for Jesus House of Odessa.

Today’s intentional acts of kindness included snacks, drinks, hot chocolate, hygiene bags, stuffed toys, and much more.

Complex Community Credit Union has been around for the last 64 years and during that time they’ve gone from either filling up a gas tank or buying someone a meal to going to 64 different locations showing their appreciation to people that serve the community.

Each year the credit union adds one more place to its list to celebrate a new year of serving the Permian Basin.

“We were intentional about who wanted to come to the pediatric department at the Medical Center and give them gifts. We wanted to go to the police department because they serve long and hard hours taking care of us, fire departments, and breast cancer awareness. There’s a whole lot of different areas we’ve grown into to be intentional about what we are giving” Jason Berridge President and CEO of Complex Community Federal Credit Union.

“One of our core values is focused community commitment. And what we’re committed to focusing on is the community we serve, all of the communities that we serve, and the people who live here” Nicole Forbess Complex Community Federal Credit Union.

Complex Community Federal Credit Union is already planning how it will serve the community next year.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.