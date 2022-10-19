Tx DOT Official among 7 facing prostitution-related charges

7 arrested for solicitation of prostitution
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Department of Public Safety, a joint prostitution operation was conducted by DPS and Midland County Sherriff’s Office which led to the arrest of 7 individuals Tuesday afternoon.

The 7 arrested were taken to Midland County Jail for soliciting prostitution.

Among the arrested was Gene P Powell Jr, the Public Information Officer with the Texas Department of Transportation in Odessa. According to Ector County jail records, this is not the first time Powell has been arrested, in 2004 he was arrested and charged with prostitution.

The others arrested are Austin Barnes, Ronnie Dixon, Christopher Holmes, Felipe Lemus, and Trey Luckey.

According to arrest records, the 7 remain in jail with no bond set at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

