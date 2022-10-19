Supporters stay optimistic about Major Richard Star Act

The bill has until Jan. 3, 2023, when the legislative process restarts.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A piece of federal legislation supported by numerous local and state officials was not attached to the Senate’s 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which could mean bad news for some veterans.

If passed, the Major Richard Star Act would allow combat-wounded veterans medically discharged before serving 20 years to receive both retirement and disability pay.

“I wasn’t surprised when it didn’t make it,” said Midland resident and wounded veteran Jerry Fuentes said.

Fuentes is one of the nearly 40,000 combat-disabled veterans who would receive retirement and disability benefits if the ‘Star Act’ is passed into law.

The latest news isn’t deterring him.

“This year was better than last year or the previous years,” Fuentes said. “So, the momentum is there. We just have to keep really pushing on it.”

That push is essential. If the ‘Star Act’ isn’t passed by the end of the congressional session on Jan. 3, the whole legislative process starts over.

“There are options moving forward,” said veterans advocate Steven London. “I’d say our biggest issue right now is time.”

London manages the Major Richard Star Act Facebook page, which has amassed over 3,000 followers.

The bill could be added to the consensus calendar, passed as a standalone bill, or attaching it to the end-of-the-year omnibus bill.

“The ‘Star Act’ is one of those bills that ranks, I believe, number seven out of over 9,000 pieces of legislation in the house,” London said.

Both Fuentes and London believe the most likely option is as a standalone bill. They also remain optimistic the bill will pass this session.

But if it doesn’t, they’re ready to try again next year.

“Overall, it’s been a fantastic effort,” Fuentes said. “We’re all happy with the feedback we’ve received throughout the entire process. It’s better than we hoped.”

