MISD LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

(Source: MISD)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD board of trustees has started the process of searching for a new Superintendent for the district.

The board has requested the community provide feedback on this search by asking students, parents, staff, and community members about what they seek in a new district leader.

“This feedback will be critical as we move forward toward evaluating potential candidates to lead our district,” said Board President Bryan Murry. “I look forward to hearing from our community during this process.”

If you are interested in presenting your opinion on this search to the board, you can attend one of the following meetings:

Tuesday, October 25 - 6:30 p.m. - Bowie Fine Arts Academy (cafeteria)

Thursday, October 27 - 6:30 p.m. - Legacy High School (auditorium)

During each meeting, participants will be asked to comment on topics such as characteristics they seek in a new superintendent, and strengths and weaknesses of Midland ISD.

If you are unable to make one of the meetings, MISD has provided an online survey, which you can find here. This survey closes on November 4th.

The search for a new Superintendent comes after Dr. Angelica Ramsey was named the lone finalist for Superintendent of Fort Worth ISD. You can read the original story on CBS7 here.

