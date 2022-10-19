Midland College to host former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

By Micah Allen
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Celebrating 25 years of providing enlightening lectures and presentations to Midland, the Midland College Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series will present its fall 2022 installment featuring Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. 

The lecture is October 20, at 7:00 pm in the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center.  Doors open at 6:00 pm  The event is FREE, thanks to an endowment provided to Midland College by the Davidson Family Charitable Foundation. 

Tickets are not required for General Admission seating. 

Midland College Friends of the Series and Distinguished Donors may contact the Midland College Foundation at (432) 685-4526 for preferred seating tickets.

Marie Yovanovitch is a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a non-Resident Fellow at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy, Georgetown University.  Previously, she served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine (2016-2019), the Republic of Armenia (2008-2011) and the Kyrgyz Republic (2005-2008).  She also served as the Dean of the School of Language Studies at the Foreign Service Institute, U.S. Department of State and as the Deputy Commandant and International Advisor at the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, National Defense University.  Earlier she served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, where she coordinated policy on European and global security issues.  Before that, she was the bureau’s Deputy Assistant Secretary responsible for issues related to the Nordic, Baltic and Central European countries.

In 2003-2004, Ambassador Yovanovitch was the Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.  Prior to that, she was the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.  Within the Department of State, Ambassador Yovanovitch has worked on the Russia desk, the Office of European Security Affairs, and the Operations Center.  She has also worked overseas at the U.S. Embassies in Moscow, London, Ottawa and Mogadishu.

