Kindred Hospice of Midland changes name to Gentiva

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Renaming is a way for Kindred Hospice to rebrand themselves, while still providing the same services to members of the Permian Basin.

Formally Kindred Hospice, has been in the community for two years.

When the hospice organization formed about a decade ago their name was Gentiva, so instead of there being different names throughout the country, corporate decided to go back to their roots.

Rated by the community on the level of care they provide, and with the new name, Clinical Manager at Gentiva Hospice, Cathryn Witt, says they have recently made major improvements.

“When we started out, Lorie and I took over this branch in February, we were a one-star program based on those surveys, and we have worked very hard over the last seven months and we are now considered a five-star hospice program and we’re one of the only in the Permian Basin,” Witt said.

And while the name has changed, Director of Operations at Gentiva Hospice, Lorie Mahan, said the level of care will not.

“Absolutely nothing is going to change,” Mahan said. “I think that’s something a lot of people have asked and been concerned about; we are the same people providing the same great care that we always provide here in the Permian Basin.”

Witt said while many have misconceptions about hospice, thinking it simply just means death, Gentiva is here to help.

“We always encourage if you feel like you have questions about hospice or feel like you may know someone who might be a candidate, reach out earlier so that we can help you guys sooner and be able to provide that care and support for as long as we possibly can with you,” Witt said.

Gentiva Hospice will remain in the community, providing care and support to individuals and families in the final stages of life.

