Be Excellent: Bobby Vandenburg

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over seven years now, Bobby Vandenburg has called a semi-truck and trailer his office.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here,” Vandenburg explains.

“We work for God in feeding his children. He commands us to do so. And the food bank is the vessel for use to do that,” said Vandenburg.

He is one of the West Texas Food Bank’s CDL Drivers.

He helps bring in much-needed food from all over the state.

“Where we go south as far as Edinburgh, Texas and as far north as Muleshoe, Dalhart, and Brownfield”

But also taking food to wherever it’s needed.

It’s not a job for the faint of heart, as he has seen, first-hand, the struggles many families face in trying to keep food on the table.

A heavy burden with a great payoff.

“When you hand out a box and they tell you ‘Thank you’ and you hand out some cupcakes to some kids and they tell you ‘Thank you’. There isn’t any greater ‘thank you’ than that,” Vandenburg said.

Bobby’s faith is behind everything he does, from work to home, he even is part of a local church.

“I’m an Associate Minister with the Church of Spirit and Truth,” Vandenburg explains.

Using that to better connect with those he serves.

“You hear ‘my husband’s sick, my daughter’s sick, she couldn’t make it.’ So, I’ll pull up and pray with them. That right there is what brings me back,”

“It’s just the greatest joy in being able to get people food and knowing that they’ll have a meal tonight. You’ll go home and you’ll hear God saying, ‘good job’ and that’s the greatest blessing,” Vandenburg explained.

His dedication does not go unnoticed.

“He truly is very passionate and very committed to our work and to the neighbors in which we serve every day,” said Libby Campbell, the CEO of the West Texas Food Bank.

Campbell described the unique work ethic and drive that Bobby brings every day.

“There are truly few of us who get to have our passion be our work. And Bobby is probably the definition of somebody who actually has the passion for what they do every day, and they get to do it as a job,” Campbell said.

“I’m proud to be part of the food bank, I’m blessed to be here,” Vandenburg exclaimed.

If you would like to support the West Texas Food Bank by donating or volunteering, click here!

