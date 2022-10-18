W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident
Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave.
Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
