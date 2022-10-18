Veterans Reunited at Midland Restaurant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You may know Michael’s Charcoal Grill in Midland... walls and ceiling filled with aircraft memorabilia... and one of the pictures led to a reunion decades later.

During the Vietnam war, the owner of Michael’s hamburgers flew a refueling tanker. A fighter pilot flew in close to the tanker and as a gag, Michael took this picture out of the cockpit window.

The picture was taken in the skies over Vietnam long ago... but years later, back in Midland a customer came in to the restaurant saw the picture on the wall and said " That’s me in that picture. I’m that fighter pilot. "

" Two F4′s came up to get some gas, and after the lead got his gas, he pulled up on the wing and I said " why don’t you pull in closer I’m gonna photograph you”. I did take his picture, I enlarged it and put it up here in the restaurant. The restaurant was built thirty years ago. He walked in and found the picture and said " who in the world took this picture?” I told him I did.” Said Michael.

Now the two got to reunite for a newspaper photo and that picture still hangs today as a great story to tell customers. sadley, the fighter pilot passed away from demetia, but his memory still hangs proudly on the walls of Michael’s Charcoal Grill.

Michael’s is always looking to hire veterans and from now until Veteran’s Day, their special is two large chopped beef sandwiches for ten dollars.

