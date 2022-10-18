UTPB recognized as top school for online healthcare education

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin announced that the school of nursing is being recognized by EduMed.org as the top school in the state for online education in healthcare with the online BSN and RN programs being ranked number one.

EduMed.org researched and analyzed more than 7,700 accredited schools. The website’s data science team then ranks all qualifying schools for each healthcare discipline.

The rankings come at a time when the demand for trained healthcare professionals is on the rise.

Wes Harris, outreach coordinator for EduMed.org says, “One key to solving the healthcare shortage is making higher education more accessible. Online programs open the door to students who may not be able to commit to a campus-based program while working, or to commute to a classroom at all.”

UT Permian Basin’s online programs in the medical field earned top honors for their overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success.

“UT Permian Basin offers an accelerated and affordable RN to BN online program to make that transition obtainable to an already busy working nurse,” said Dr. Minerva Gonzales, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and an Associate Professor of Nursing with The University of Texas Permian Basin’s School of Nursing. “Flexible online classes and accessible eight-week courses with multiple start dates enable a student to manage their schedule. And smaller class sizes provide supportive faculty interaction.”

To be eligible for this ranking, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online program in the ranking subject.

Only 8% of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.