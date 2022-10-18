Some Midland residents will receive a second ballot due to defective ballots

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County has had errors during past elections, this election season some Midland residents will receive a second ballot in the mail because of a defective ballot sent out.

The first 1,200 ballots sent were the defective ballots because the mayoral race was left off part of Precinct 110.

After testing, it was discovered that only 35 ballots had a defect.

Those 35 voters were immediately contacted along with the Elections Office’s vendor and Secretary of State.

Midland County election administrator, Carolyn Graves, said when the election was redone it changed the direction of the ovals which is what the tabulator reads to know which race and which ballot.

“In order to expedite it was just going to be easier and simpler to send those 1200 people which their ballot was correct,” Graves said. “But for the tabulator to read those ballots versus them having to be hand counted or resolved by our ballot board we made the decision to send out a ballot that is corrected only in the fact that it’s the readding of the ballot.”

Graves said she apologizes to the voters for the inconvenience.

“We are taking care of it, unfortunately there are laws in this situation that you have to go by, and one of the things is because the ballot by mail actually gets an extra day for their ballot to come in, if their post marked on Election Day we must wait until November 9 before we can tabulate those 1200 votes,” Graves said.

To ensure that only one ballot will be counted for each voter, the Midland County Elections Office will be using a tracking system.

Election day is November 8, early voting begins Monday, October 24, at 8 a.m.

Voting locations can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.