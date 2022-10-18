ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department bomb squad is hosting the annual Urban Vanguard competition.

The competition tests real skills while throwing some fun in the mix.

Today’s competitions included bomb suits operations relay, grid aim/sniper - and tbt pan/cap attack which was the highlight today which trains how to detonate a bomb with distractions.

Agencies from all over the state came out to Midland including our Midland bomb squad, the DFW airport bomb squad, and a military bomb squad from Abilene.

This course is held annually so that the bomb squads can always stay up to date on their training and learn tips and tricks from each other.

“The training is held once a year. It’s really important for us to get together and train on these skills because they are perishable skills. If you don’t use them you’re not as efficient with them and being efficient is going to make us safer and safer for the public” James Howard, City of Midland Fire Marshall and Bomb Technician

Now obviously there was no real bomb in this training but everyone was working through real-life scenarios.

“So in this particular lane, it’s called a cap diagnostic lane. What it’s designed to do is test us on our ability to separate wires of a improvised explosive device so we can tell which wires go to switches, which wires go to blasting caps that would be in the explosive, and then take those out of and amputate those out of the explosive device to render it safe” said Howard

The competition also had a few bizarre obstacles for the participants.

“So, the lane is designed to have a lot of sentry distractions. You know the strobe lights going off, the low lights Making it difficult to see, the different music playing as a distraction and it test us to focus our attention on the task at hand so we’re able to concentrate on what we need to do and then get that problem solved” said Howard

This Thursday will be the final day of the Urban Vanguard competition and winners will be announced on Friday.

