Man sentenced to 19 years for aggravated robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a Midland man was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial.

Andres Schuman Jr. was charged with aggravated robbery.

The trial began last week. The jury found Schuman guilty Friday afternoon after around 1 hour of deliberation. Schuman faced five to ninety-nine years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Schuman was also eligible for probation. The jury sentenced Schuman to 19 years in prison.

The evidence presented showed that on September 5, 2019, the 19-year-old victim planned to meet up with a Snapchat user by the name cttg.trapboy, later identified as then 18-year-old Schuman, and an unknown male to sell them marijuana. The two agreed to meet up at Kiwanis park around 8 p.m. that night.

Once seated, the victim asked to see the money, and Schuman and the unknown male asked to see the marijuana. When the victim refused, Schuman pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim give him the marijuana. At the same time, the unknown male attempted to remove the victim’s backpack. During the fight, the victim was shot two times in the back. Schuman and the unknown male ran from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

A detective with the Midland Police Department subpoenaed the Snapchat records associated the Snapchat username cttg.trapboy. A phone number was used to set up the Snapchat account. Through investigation, the detective found that the phone number was attached to Schuman and was used by Schuman to report to Midland County Pretrial Intervention at the time of the offense.

The victim picked Schuman out of a photo lineup. The defendant was subsequently charged and arrested for the offense of aggravated robbery. After his arrest, Schuman lied about how long he had his phone number and claimed he was not involved in the shooting. At trial, the victim again identified Schuman as the person who shot him.

Under the law, Schuman will have to serve at least one-half of his sentence before being eligible for parole. Eligibility for parole does not mean parole will be granted.

You can read CBS7′s original coverage here.

