Man sentenced to 15 years after robbing four stores in 2020

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony.

According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores.

Typically the punishment range for a robbery like this would be 2-20 years in prison, however, due to Calicutt’s 8 prior felony convictions his punishment range was increased to 5-life.

