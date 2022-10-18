Law enforcement warning community of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of the growing fentanyl crisis, especially ahead of Halloween.

Rainbow fentanyl is being widely distributed and closely resembles candy, raising concern for children as halloween approaches.

“This rainbow fentanyl is just putting a new twist on everything and god help us if one of our children gets a hold of something like that,” said Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Rainbow fentanyl closely resembles colorful pieces of candy and the deadly drug is being distributed amongst a younger crowd raising concerns for parents and children as Halloween approaches.

Sheriff Griffis says fentanyl is coming across the border everyday and that this is the most dangerous time we’ve been in in terms of narcotics in our country.

“We have had some overdoses, we’ve had young people that have gone to bed at night, parents saw them go to bed whatever and they don’t wake up the next day and come to find out it was a fentanyl overdose,” said Sheriff Griffis.

Sheriff Griffis suggests on Halloween parents only go with their children to homes that they trust to trick or treat and inspect their children’s candy bags with gloves, as you can’t be too sure.

“It’s super dangerous and the kids, the moms and dads parents of these children need to be extremely aware, concerned and make sure they know what their kids are getting when they go trick or treating,” said Sheriff Griffis.

The Ector County Sheriff’s office no longer field tests any drugs on the side of the road because of how dangerous the drug is.

Sheriff Griffis says he believes a solution to the prevalence of the drug in our country would be harsher sentencing and building a wall across the border to stem the flow of drugs coming in.

“I know the majority of the people coming across here are wanting a better life for themselves and that’s great but we need to check them out,” said Griffis.

“It’s just like locking your door at night. We want to know who’s coming in that door so they need to knock on it before they come in.”

Sheriff Griffis says if you do come into contact with a substance that you believe to be fentanyl, reach out to the Sheriff’s Office or OPD and they can come check it out.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Classes canceled
Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Flooding was so bad, schools were closed Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Fort Stockton reeling after massive hailstorm floods hospital and schools
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

Latest News

Law enforcement warn of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween
Flooding in Odessa
Flooding in Odessa
Generic photo of a mail-in ballot
1,200 Defective ballots sent to residents in Midland County
Drought Update
Drought Update