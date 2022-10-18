Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve

Pumpjack located south of Midland, Texas
Pumpjack located south of Midland, Texas(Eric Kounce TexasRaiser via Wikimedia Commons)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C (KOSA) - According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations.

President Biden will also open the door to additional releases this winter in an effort to bring prices down, but administration officials would not detail how much the president would be willing to tap and the conditions under which he would do so.

Biden had pledged to speak about his plans to reduce gasoline prices this week. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to say what policies Biden will discuss, telling reporters at Tuesday’s briefing, “I will let the president speak for himself.”

The President still faces political headwinds because of gas prices. AAA reports that gas is averaging $3.87 a gallon, up from a month ago when falling prices at the pump suggested that the president and his fellow Democrats were faring better in surveys.

Biden has resisted the policies favored by U.S. oil producers. Instead, he’s sought to reduce prices by releasing oil from the U.S. reserve, shaming oil companies for their profits, and calling on greater production from countries in OPEC+ that have different geopolitical interests, said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy, economics, and regulatory affairs at the American Petroleum Institute.

“If they continue to offer the same old so-called solutions, they’ll continue to get the same old results,” Macchiarola said.

