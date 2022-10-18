Amber Alert issued in Colorado for missing baby girl

10-month-old A'myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A'myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl.

KKTV reports that the message issued states A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV. They were last seen in the 14900 block of E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A’myah was last seen wearing multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange Swoosh. Mears was last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

10-month-old A'myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A'myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.

The alert was issued just after 4 p.m. local time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

