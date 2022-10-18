1,200 Defective ballots sent to residents in Midland County

The county will be resending ballots to Midlanders who received the defective ones.
Generic photo of a mail-in ballot
Generic photo of a mail-in ballot(MGN Online / Pixabay / Scott McLeod / CC BY 2.0)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A small group of Midland County residents will be receiving a second ballot in the mail after defective ballots were sent out.

The first 1,200 ballots that were sent out were deemed defective after it was realized the mayoral race was left off of part of precinct 110. 

Because of this election totals will not be counted until late Wednesday, November 9th. This means the election will not be called until then.

The Midland County Elections Office will be using a tracking system to ensure that only one ballot will be counted for each voter.

