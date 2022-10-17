Tom’s Coats kicks off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller and the Salvation Army are teaming up again to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter.

This is the 3rd year Tom and the Salvation Army have worked together for a coat drive.

Even though we may experience temperatures well into the hundreds, the winters still get cold and kids need your help.

“There are a lot of kids here that can’t afford jackets, can’t afford coats and I know we don’t get as cold here as do other areas, but we still get cold,” said Mikell McLaughlin, social worker for the Salvation Army. “The kids need jackets to stay warm.”

In the 2 other years, this event has gone on West Texans have shown out and helped their neighbors and tom expects nothing else to change.

Well west Texas is known for its generosity,” said CBS7 Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller. “So it’s always amazing to see the outpour of help we get from the community here in the Permian Basin and West Texas. I doubt this year will be any different from the years past when everyone gives and helps out wonderfully.”

The locations you can drop off are Frost Banks in Odessa and Midland, All American Chevrolet of Odessa and CBS7 in Music City Mall.

