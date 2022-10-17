Road flooding causes a rise in calls in Police Stations

Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes.
Road flooding causes a rise in calls in Police Stations
Road flooding causes a rise in calls in Police Stations(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads.

Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes.

With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this for some time, which can cause traffic and dangerous roads.

“As you know some of these intersections flood when we receive a lot of rain and it’s so important to be aware of those intersections. You know they are prone to flooding” said Steve LeSueur, Community Relations Officer

Yesterday was a busier day for the station. Officers were still responding to weather-related crashes throughout the morning.

“When we received the heaviest rain was when it was the worst. Yesterday there were kinda spurts yesterday and this morning seemed to be pretty bad” said LeSueur

TXDOT released a list of helpful tips for drivers if you have to go through the rain and they include,

-Ensure your windshield wiper blades are in good condition

-Turn on your headlights, avoid flooded roads

-Base your speed limit on conditions

-Be aware of hydroplaning

-Increase your following distance and your space cushion around your vehicle

-Check your tires

A city spokesperson says as of this morning Midland Police responded to 2 stalled cars.

Some of the locations that have seen the worst flooding are University, Dixie, 2nd, and Grant by the overpass and West County Line road.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Classes canceled
Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Flooding was so bad, schools were closed Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Fort Stockton reeling after massive hailstorm floods hospital and schools
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

Latest News

Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Permian Regional Medical Center providing FREE mammograms and breast exams
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
Tom's Coats
Tom’s Coats kicks off
Fall Festival
City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival