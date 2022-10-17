Road flooding causes a rise in calls in Police Stations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads.

Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes.

With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this for some time, which can cause traffic and dangerous roads.

“As you know some of these intersections flood when we receive a lot of rain and it’s so important to be aware of those intersections. You know they are prone to flooding” said Steve LeSueur, Community Relations Officer

Yesterday was a busier day for the station. Officers were still responding to weather-related crashes throughout the morning.

“When we received the heaviest rain was when it was the worst. Yesterday there were kinda spurts yesterday and this morning seemed to be pretty bad” said LeSueur

TXDOT released a list of helpful tips for drivers if you have to go through the rain and they include,

-Ensure your windshield wiper blades are in good condition

-Turn on your headlights, avoid flooded roads

-Base your speed limit on conditions

-Be aware of hydroplaning

-Increase your following distance and your space cushion around your vehicle

-Check your tires

A city spokesperson says as of this morning Midland Police responded to 2 stalled cars.

Some of the locations that have seen the worst flooding are University, Dixie, 2nd, and Grant by the overpass and West County Line road.

