Permian Regional Medical Center providing FREE mammograms and breast exams

Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.(Credit: National Cancer Institute)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Regional Medical Center is providing free mammograms and breast exams in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

On Tuesday, October 18th you can receive a free breast exam and mammogram at Andrew’s Family Medicine Clinic between 5 and 7 PM.

On Thursday, October 27th you can receive a free mammogram inside the Radiology Department.

To schedule a mammogram call (432) 464-2152.

PRMC is providing these exams as a reminder that early detection saves lives.

