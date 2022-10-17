Permian Regional Medical Center providing FREE mammograms and breast exams

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Regional Medical Center is providing free mammograms and breast exams in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

On Tuesday, October 18th you can receive a free breast exam and mammogram at Andrew’s Family Medicine Clinic between 5 and 7 PM.

On Thursday, October 27th you can receive a free mammogram inside the Radiology Department.

To schedule a mammogram call (432) 464-2152.

PRMC is providing these exams as a reminder that early detection saves lives.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.