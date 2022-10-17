Permian High School student arrested for gun threat

A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. (MGN)(Pixabay)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

ECISD stated:

“We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and found that a Permian High School freshman had texted two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to NTO tomorrow; the text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet. We want to remind parents and students once again, what may be intended as a joke will not be treated that way. This student was arrested and charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. We want to thank those who called the authorities to report this message. Our school district will stay vigilant to these sorts of threats, will investigate them and will file criminal charges when appropriate.”

