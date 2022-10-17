Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle

Police chase
Police chase(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon.

The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at Pine and Lindberg.

He was taken into custody and charged with robbery and felony evading in a vehicle.

No one was hurt.

