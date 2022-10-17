Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon.

The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at Pine and Lindberg.

He was taken into custody and charged with robbery and felony evading in a vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.