Gifts of Hope hosts ‘Pink the Park’

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - You’ll notice a lot of pink in Centennial Park.

That’s because one non-profit in West Texas is honoring breast cancer survivors and those currently dealing with breast cancer.

It’s all part of ‘Pink the Park’.

The event was filled with keynote speakers and other fun activities.

Those who have breast cancer or those who survived were there today and CBS7 met with one survivor who talked about how much it means to have this event for the 2nd year.

“You know it’s amazing to see that people actually do have support and loved ones and you know just coming out here for that type of support is amazing,” Jen Johnson, a breast cancer survivor, said.

Gifts of Hope is hoping that they can continue this event for a 3rd year in 2023.

