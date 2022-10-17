Drought Update

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve had an impressive amount of rain in recent days, but, impressive as that may be, you’ll be surprised to learn that we are still four inches below our yearly normal value.

CBS7′s Jeff Hill was out on the street this afternoon to get a look.

That’s right, our normal yearly value is eleven point seven six inches and so far, we have only recorded seven point eight four inches.

Our own CBS7′s Weather Director, Craig Stewart, explains to us that because we had such a dry start to the year, that this current rainfall is just a game of catch-up.

" The one biggest thing though, is we went through the beginning of the year. We were in " Extreme to Exceptional Drought.” Now we’re back down into " Moderate to Severe.” There are some " Extreme " areas, but with this rainfall, we’re knocking down a little bit of the drought. We’re gonna be in the drought. We are almost four inches below where we should be for this time of the year and we’re getting late into the season.” said Weather Director, Craig Stewart.

Don’t mean to be a wet blanket but, the forecast looks to be a little on the dry side for the immediate future.

