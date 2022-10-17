Drought Update

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.
By Jeff Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve had an impressive amount of rain in recent days, but, impressive as that may be, you’ll be surprised to learn that we are still four inches below our yearly normal value.

CBS7′s Jeff Hill was out on the street this afternoon to get a look.

That’s right, our normal yearly value is eleven point seven six inches and so far, we have only recorded seven point eight four inches.

Our own CBS7′s Weather Director, Craig Stewart, explains to us that because we had such a dry start to the year, that this current rainfall is just a game of catch-up.

" The one biggest thing though, is we went through the beginning of the year. We were in " Extreme to Exceptional Drought.” Now we’re back down into " Moderate to Severe.” There are some " Extreme " areas, but with this rainfall, we’re knocking down a little bit of the drought. We’re gonna be in the drought. We are almost four inches below where we should be for this time of the year and we’re getting late into the season.” said Weather Director, Craig Stewart.

Don’t mean to be a wet blanket but, the forecast looks to be a little on the dry side for the immediate future.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Classes canceled
Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Flooding was so bad, schools were closed Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Fort Stockton reeling after massive hailstorm floods hospital and schools
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

Latest News

Road flooding causes a rise in calls in Police Stations
Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Permian Regional Medical Center providing FREE mammograms and breast exams
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
Tom's Coats
Tom’s Coats kicks off