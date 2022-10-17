Domestic violence victim remembered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year.

Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.

“A month before her passing I was at home and my grandaughter texts me “Nana I need for you to please come to the house.”” said Michelle Rodriguez, Hernandez’s mom.

Herandez was murdered by her ex-boyfriend after attempting to leave her violent relationship several times. .

Even though, Hernandez left the relationship and family and friends helped Hernandez with what they could, loved ones say authorities did not do enough when they asked for help.

