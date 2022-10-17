City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend.

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year.

The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to grow each year with new and exciting activities.

This event attracts people from all over the state and people who are just passing through.

“Well for our department, that’s why we do what we do for parks and recreation. It’s about bringing the community together. Everything here is free. No charge or anything like that. We’re just trying to get the community back out and together and have the fellowship that’s good for the community,” Matt Christman, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation, said.

West Texans can also enjoy Halloween Decorations displayed throughout McKinney Park at night from now through Halloween. It leads up to Star Bright Village next season.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.