Walk to fight Alzheimer’s

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -West Texans gathered at Cimarex Pavilion to fight Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of Dementia, and over 55 million people worldwide live with Alzheimer’s and other forms of Dementia.

When someone suffers from Alzheimer’s they forget even the simplest of things that come naturally, not suffering from the disease.

This was the biggest event for the organization where their goal is to raise 175,000 dollars to find a cure for this disease.

Family and friends were gathered around supporting the fight to find a cure for this disease.

“The money we raise today is going to go towards the Alzheimer’s effort and we use that money help work in congress on legislation and work in the state capital on legislation to help pursue positive change whenever it comes to Alzheimer’s and push for that cure. We’ve had some great developments recently in” Dustin Fawcett, Permian Basin walk to end Alzheimer’s board committee.

The fight to raise money doesn’t just end there though it helps with much more.

“The funds we are raising year long we get to use those here in our community to put in more education programs, more support groups and we have new partnerships with our health systems so that we can make some major changes in health care and how people are diagnosed and they’re treated like that here in the Permian basin” Julie Gray, Development Director for West Texas Alzheimer Association.

Each registered participant received a promised garden flower. 4 colors represent everyone there.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

“Everybody has a loved one who may or may not have dementia or Alzheimer’s and it’s personally affected me and I think this is a great cause and great event,” said Fawcett

The goal to raise that 175,000 dollars doesn’t end today. The goal to hit that is by the end of the year so if you want to help out you can visit their website here.

