Veronica Sanchez honored at Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Midland Victims’ Coalition held the 8th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at Wadley-Barron Park.

For Jennifer Sanchez, it’s been nearly eight months since her daughter Veronica was killed in a domestic violence incident in Midland.

“She had a great heart,” Jennifer said. “A good heart of gold.”

The wounds are still fresh.

“She was our only child. She was our world,” Jennifer said.

The City of Midland honored Veronica by naming December 18th, “Veronica Renee Sanchez day”. It’s a small consolation to honor Veronica, but also use the time to spread information about the resources available to domestic violence victims.

“There’s a community here, and you do not have to live in fear,” said Midland City Councilman Jack Ladd. “There will be people to support you when you finally make the decision to leave an abusive situation.”

Support from organizations like Safe Place of the Permian Basin and local law enforcement.

There was also a call to perpetrators of domestic violence.

“If you are the aggressor in these family violence situations, it’s only a matter of time before you have to answer for what you’ve done,” Midland Police Officer Chane Blandford.

But for Jennifer, even when the walk ends, it never really ends.

“Our support has kept us going,” Jennifer said.

Going to raise awareness for survivors and those who can lend a hand.

“Say something,” Blandford said. “Because the next thing that’s going to happen? They might not be on this earth anymore.”

