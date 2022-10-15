Three IDEA Permian Basin schools listed amongst healthiest schools in the nation

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three idea schools in Midland and Odessa received distinctions for most healthy schools in the nation.

IDEA schools have worked hard to ensure students are living healthy lifestyles while on their campuses.

There are three components to making the list of healthy schools... food... fitness... and installing future healthy habits.

IDEA Travis Academy, IDEA Yukon Academy and College Preparatory located in Midland and Odessa earned a spot on the Alliance for a Healthier Generations Americans Healthiest Schools list.

“We’re just really proud of our campus, I mean we’ve been here for three years and we’ve become nationally recognized for being a healthy campus,” said Executive Principal Hailey McCarthy.

“That’s amazing and it says that not only are we helping educate our kids but we’re making sure they live healthy lives.”

In 2014 IDEA launched a healthy kids here program aimed at making them one of the healthiest districts in the nation.

“We’re so happy that students are opting to put down the chips and pick up the broccoli instead,

men making the choices now at such a young age is going to translate to them making fantastic choices later on in their lives,” said Assistant Principal Nicodeimus Martinez.

At IDEA Travis the cafeteria is filled with healthy options for the students and during P.E. class the children even wear heart rate monitors.

“I think there’s this really interesting thing that we’ve been able to dispel that being healthy doesn’t necessarily have to mean not tasty,” said Martinez.

“Scholars are excited to be able to choose their food options here on campus and they are excited to taste the different food items.”

