XTO Energy hosts “Dunk and Dash”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - XTO Energy held its first “dunk and dash” to raise money for United Way of Midland.

Where employees got the chance to dunk their boss.

Five XTO leaders in Midland spent 20 minutes in the dunking booth.

Employees had the chance to purchase seven balls for 10 dollars or three for three dollars.

Meanwhile, XTO leaders got soaked, it all went to help over 40 programs that help the community.

“XTO is committed to helping the communities we work and live in, and this is an opportunity for us to do that and also have some fun. and we’re very fortunate to have employees that jump at the opportunity to help others,” says, Enrique Garcia production manager for XTO.

Garcia says he expects to raise 3-thousand dollars from this event.

He continues on saying they hope to do this event again sometime in the spring.

United Way funds programs throughout Midland county in the areas of health, education, and self-sufficiency.

Though the dunk tank was the main activity, there was also a food truck, ring tossing, and corn hole.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.