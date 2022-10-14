XTO Energy hosts “Dunk and Dash”

The event raised money for United Way of Midland
By Noe Ortega
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - XTO Energy held its first “dunk and dash” to raise money for United Way of Midland.

Where employees got the chance to dunk their boss.

Five XTO leaders in Midland spent 20 minutes in the dunking booth.

Employees had the chance to purchase seven balls for 10 dollars or three for three dollars.

Meanwhile, XTO leaders got soaked, it all went to help over 40 programs that help the community.

“XTO is committed to helping the communities we work and live in, and this is an opportunity for us to do that and also have some fun. and we’re very fortunate to have employees that jump at the opportunity to help others,” says, Enrique Garcia production manager for XTO.

Garcia says he expects to raise 3-thousand dollars from this event.

He continues on saying they hope to do this event again sometime in the spring.

United Way funds programs throughout Midland county in the areas of health, education, and self-sufficiency.

Though the dunk tank was the main activity, there was also a food truck, ring tossing, and corn hole.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Classes canceled
Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

The group is headed on an all expenses paid fishing trip.
Reel Thanx welcomes Group 56 in Midland today
Reel Thanx Group 56 lands in Midland
Reel Thanx Group 56 lands in Midland
Skillpoint Alliance Graduation
Skillpoint alliance breaks barriers with pre-apprentice electrical program graduation
XTO Energy Dunk and Dash
XTO Energy Dunk and Dash