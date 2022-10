MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary is hosting a Halloween event.

The event will be a Trunk of Treat at Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 PM.

The Trunk or Treat will be at 409 Veterans Airpark Ln, Midland.

The event will feature candy, games, a raffle and more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.