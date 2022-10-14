Skillpoint alliance breaks barriers with pre-apprentice electrical program graduation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Skillpoint alliance’s pre-apprentice electrical program, had its graduation Thursday morning.

Fifty percent of the graduates were women.

Apart from graduating from this program, two of the women in the course received certificates for excelling academically and in the lab.

“It makes those Middle School kids and the girls growing up, it gives them a model for them to look at, to see that they can do this too and this work is amazing,” says Tiffani Price

Associate VP of adult continuing and workforce education, Odessa College.

The program’s goal is to help low-income residents access in-demand careers through their training.

Some of the participants in the program say they signed up because of the stability and high demand this career offers.

They also mentioned that some already have jobs lined up.

The program is funded by the Permian strategic partnership.

Its focus is mainly on central Texas communities but plans to expand its services throughout Texas.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.