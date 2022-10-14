Reel Thanx welcomes Group 56 in Midland today

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Thanx’s group 56 landed today in Midland.

The group consisted of three veteran heroes who are headed to Del Rio for the weekend.

“I love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said  Director Mike Starkey.

The three veteran heroes were greeted by Patriot Guard Riders and Reel Thanx directors.

Reel Thanx is an organization that takes wounded, ill or injured veterans on fishing trips.

“Guys and girls get up and go and do their jobs day in and day out and they do it in situations that most of the rest of us don’t want to be in and they do it without any hesitation or blink of an eye,” said Starkey.

The organization hosts all expenses paid trips four times a year to show their support and thanks for the veterans service .

Group 56 headed to a BBQ dinner tonight and then after breakfast tomorrow morning they head to Lake Amistad for the weekend.

This Saturday is also their annual fishing tournament.

“The generosity of the people in the Permian is outrageous and we greatly appreciate, we can’t say thanks enough to them for what they do to help us do our missions,” said Starkey.

Starkey says the trip is all about getting the heroes to relax and just enjoy the weekend.

“Sunday evening it’s just amazing how they’ve totally changed and the expressions on their faces to how they’re just interacting with everyone… and we know we’ve won,” said Starkey.

“We did a little change in them and it’s just amazing to watch that happen over the weekend.”

To attend a trip, veterans can apply on the organization’s website.

