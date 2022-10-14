Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets

Treats on the Streets(Downtown Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets.

This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown.

On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get your page stamped 10 times at different downtown businesses to be eligible for giveaways.

Stop by Downtown Odessa, Inc. to see our inflatables for some great photo opportunities, and check out what your downtown Odessa shops have to offer!

Stamp pages will be provided to the first 5,000 participants. Limit one stamp page per participant.

Downtown Odessa, Inc. will be giving away free t-shirts while supplies last.

More information can be found at downtownodessatx.com

