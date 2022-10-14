Baby formula recalled for potential spoilage

Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in the formula being spoiled.(Abbott Labs)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Several brands of baby formula are being recalled for potential spoilage, according to Abbott Labs.

The voluntary recall includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of ready-to-feed liquid formulas.

Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in the formula being spoiled.

Stomach issues like diarrhea and vomiting could result if spoiled formula is consumed.

The specific products included are:

  • U.S. - certain lots of Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac NeoSure, Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
  • Canada - 1 lot of Pedalyte Electrolyte Solution; 1 lot of Similac Water (Sterilized)
  • Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica - 1 lot of Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
  • Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St. Thomas, St. Croix - 1 lot of Similac 360 Total Care
  • Panama - 2 lots of Similac Pro-Total Comfort
  • Dominican Republic - 1 lot of Similac Stage 1
  • Colombia - 1 lot of Similac Stage 1

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using the formula and contact Abbott customer service for more instructions.

