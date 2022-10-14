American Legion Riders hosting Poker Run

By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The American Legion is hosting a Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event will start and finish at the American Legion Post 430.

The first bike out is at 10 a.m. and participants may register at the post until 11 a.m. when the last bike is out.

  • The first stop will be Family Powersports
  • Second stop is Cpl Rays Andrews
  • Stop 3 is Post 19, Midland
  • Stop 4 is Rhunkes
  • Stop 5 is Post 430

$25/card with $10 per extra draw- limit 5

