UTPB Falcon Cheer hosting cheerleading clinic to raise money for nationals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In late August, the UTPB Falcon cheer team received a bid for nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Now, they’re raising the money to get to the competition next year.

“It’s the largest collegiate cheerleading competition in the nation,” said UTPB Spirit Coordinator Terry Lynn Lane.

For Lane and her team, it’s all coming together.

"We had nine cheerleaders last year, and we have 30 cheerleaders this year," she said.

Getting thirty cheerleaders to NCA Nationals in April isn’t cheap. So, the team is hosting a children’s cheerleading clinic on Oct. 22 to raise money.

“It’s been fun to watch the program grow," Lane said. “I’m really excited for them to get their feet wet in the competitive world.”

Lane has become a guiding force for the cheer team during its radical growth and transition.

“Even on our bad days, she’s always encouraging us, helping us get better no matter what the outcome,” said cheerleader Jericho Florez.

That work ethic and passion come from Lane’s love for the sport and her athletes.

“It’s not cute uniforms and pictures to post,” said cheerleader Shealynn Rogers. “We work hard. We sweat. We give blood. We get injuries. We go through everything. It’s” very challenging.”

The clinic features routines that will be organized by age group.

Kids ages three and up will get to learn the routine and perform during halftime of a UTPB football game.

The deadline to register is Oct. 15. More information can be found on the UTPB Cheer Instagram page.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.