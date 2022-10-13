Odessa College dean named to national leadership fellowship

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pervis Evans, dean of the school of Liberal Arts Education at Odessa College, was named an Impact Academy fellow through the national nonprofit organization Deans for Impact.

Evans joins a cohort of leaders chosen for their commitment to improving educator preparation rooted in equity

Evans is one of 20 leaders announced as part of this fellowship’s seventh cohort. Since 2015, Deans for Impact has built the capacity of more than 100 leaders of educator preparation programs through the Impact Academy, positioning them to make pedagogy a priority within their programs and advocate for more equitable systems and teaching and learning.

“I am thrilled to have been selected to join an amazing cohort of the 2022 Impact Academy fellows,” Evans said in a news release. “Odessa College students who plan to become teachers deserve the best that we can offer them so that they can confidently deliver quality and equitable instruction to the thousands of young people they will impact in their careers. Deans for Impact brings together like-minded leaders who want to make a meaningful difference in our work. The organization also provides us with the tools to get to the root of our challenges and to effectively overcome them.”

