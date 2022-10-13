Odessa College dean named to national leadership fellowship

Dr. Pervis Evans
Dr. Pervis Evans(Odessa College)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pervis Evans, dean of the school of Liberal Arts Education at Odessa College, was named an Impact Academy fellow through the national nonprofit organization Deans for Impact.

Evans joins a cohort of leaders chosen for their commitment to improving educator preparation rooted in equity

Evans is one of 20 leaders announced as part of this fellowship’s seventh cohort. Since 2015, Deans for Impact has built the capacity of more than 100 leaders of educator preparation programs through the Impact Academy, positioning them to make pedagogy a priority within their programs and advocate for more equitable systems and teaching and learning.

“I am thrilled to have been selected to join an amazing cohort of the 2022 Impact Academy fellows,” Evans said in a news release. “Odessa College students who plan to become teachers deserve the best that we can offer them so that they can confidently deliver quality and equitable instruction to the thousands of young people they will impact in their careers. Deans for Impact brings together like-minded leaders who want to make a meaningful difference in our work. The organization also provides us with the tools to get to the root of our challenges and to effectively overcome them.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Classes canceled
Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

Midland College.
Midland College hosts first FAFSA assistance session Thursday
The shortage is taking a toll on operations.
Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage
Midland Animal Services has employee shortage
Midland Animal Services has employee shortage
Balmorhea ISD approves motion to allow educators to carry firearms
Balmorhea ISD approves motion to allow educators to carry firearms