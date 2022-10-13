Midland police make two arrests in armed robbery at Garrett Brown Park

Suspects were found with items from one of the victims and the weapon believed to be used in the robbery
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday evening, Midland Police responded to an armed robbery call at Garrett Brown Park.

Approximately 30 minutes later two suspects were arrested. One of the suspects is a juvenile.

According to the City of Midland, the suspects were found with items belonging to one of the victims and with the weapon believed to be used in the robbery.

We will update this story as we know more.

