Midland College hosts first FAFSA assistance session Thursday

Midland College.
Midland College.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This fall, winter and spring, staff in the Midland College Financial Aid office will conduct several FAFSA assistance sessions to help parents and students through the process and answer questions. 

The first session will be held today, October 13, in the Scharbauer Student Center, Room 260, on the main Midland College campus.  Staff will be available to assist between the hours of 4:30-7:00 p.m.  Participants do not have to stay the entire time.

The FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is an important component of the college application and entrance process. 

College students must have a FAFSA on file to be  eligible for Federal Pell Grant assistance, and most colleges and universities require a FAFSA in order to be considered for scholarships.

The next session is scheduled for October 25, also in Room 260 of the Scharbauer Student Center.  Other sessions will be held throughout the current academic year at various Midland College locations.  For further information, check the Midland College website calendar at www.midland.edu or contact the Midland College financial aid office at finaid@midland.edu, (432) 685-5511.

There is no charge for the sessions; however, registration is recommended.

