Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is dealing with an employee shortage at their shelter.

The new facility is almost always at capacity, so the staff shortage is taking a toll on day-to-day operations and care for the animals.

Director Ty Coleman says the facility is only 40% staffed compared to what their budgeted for.

“We have a hard time retaining people with the pay and the job requirements that come for this position when it’s for an animal care specialist,” said Coleman.

“It’s very tough on some people that are having to care for some of the animals and then having to euthanize them when we don’t have space.”

The new Animal Services facility is triple the size of the previous one which has played a role in this issue.

The workload increased for the three animal care specialists when they moved to the new facility. They have increased the number of specialists to six but for a facility of their size Coleman says they really need 11.

“We’re only able to get the basics done and that’s just getting them fed, water and cleaned,” said Coleman.

“We’re not able to do the medical assessments and testing and stuff like that on a daily basis so we fall behind easily.”

The shelter is almost always at max capacity so Coleman says they need more staff to ensure all animals are getting boosted on top of their vaccines to decrease the risk of diseases being spread throughout the shelter.

While they are hiring, the struggle is getting people to apply. To combat that they are trying to get creative.

“We’re also looking at salary increases, right now we’re competing with the fast-food industry and retail with the low salary rate so we’re trying to increase that wage,” said Coleman.

Coleman says they are looking at implementing a mandatory microchip ordinance and a spay and neuter ordinance to decrease the number of animals coming into the shelter.

Adoptions this month are $20 dollars for Pitbull Awareness Month.

