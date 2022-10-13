Juvenile arrested for making terroristic threats against Oceans Behavioral unit

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon Big Spring police were informed of threats made against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. The Big Spring Police Department then contacted the Midland Police Department to inform them of the threats.

MPD then responded to Oceans while the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division investigated the threats made.

Around 3:30 PM Big Spring police placed a juvenile male under arrest for Terroristic Threats.

We will update this story as we know more.

